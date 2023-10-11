Should You Invest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SXTP is 5.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for SXTP on October 11, 2023 was 895.79K shares.

SXTP) stock’s latest price update

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.70 in relation to its previous close of 0.83. However, the company has experienced a 6.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that WASHINGTON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“60P” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SXTP ), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, announced today that CEO Dr. Geoff Dow and CFO Ty Miller will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11-13, to be held in New York City.

SXTP’s Market Performance

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) has experienced a 6.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.17% drop in the past month, and a -83.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.61% for SXTP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.80% for SXTP’s stock, with a -51.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SXTP Trading at -38.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.93%, as shares sank -35.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXTP rose by +6.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8348. In addition, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -83.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SXTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.41 for the present operating margin

+15.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1209.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.