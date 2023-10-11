ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 30.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is 1.01.

The average price recommended by analysts for ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) is $278.20, which is $84.74 above the current market price. The public float for SWAV is 36.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. On October 11, 2023, SWAV’s average trading volume was 520.60K shares.

The stock price of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) has plunged by -8.28 when compared to previous closing price of 210.92, but the company has seen a -0.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-03 that Shockwave Medical just got a boost from a Medicare decision on one of its products. Bio-Techne is benefiting from increased cell and gene therapy revenue.

SWAV’s Market Performance

ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) has seen a -0.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.17% decline in the past month and a -31.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for SWAV stock, with a simple moving average of -17.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $218 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWAV Trading at -10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.45. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc saw -5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $192.12 back on Sep 26. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 47,905 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc, valued at $768,480 using the latest closing price.

WATKINS FRANK T, the Director of ShockWave Medical Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $209.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that WATKINS FRANK T is holding 1,532 shares at $627,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Equity return is now at value 52.91, with 40.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.