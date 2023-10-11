SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS)’s stock price has plunge by -5.42relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Chris DeMuth Jr on why the energy sector offers opportunities for underpaying and high returns, particularly in oil and gas equities. Uranium is a promising commodity for meeting future energy demand and has the potential for significant growth.

, and the 36-month beta value for SHFS is at -0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHFS is $1.50, which is $9.8 above the current market price. The public float for SHFS is 17.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.11% of that float. The average trading volume for SHFS on October 11, 2023 was 208.18K shares.

SHFS’s Market Performance

The stock of SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has seen a -12.02% decrease in the past week, with a 55.53% rise in the past month, and a 35.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.13% for SHFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for SHFS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.95% for the last 200 days.

SHFS Trading at 23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +55.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS fell by -12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7574. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc saw -60.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHFS starting from Emmi Donald, who purchase 38,000 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Jun 09. After this action, Emmi Donald now owns 295,697 shares of SHF Holdings Inc, valued at $22,382 using the latest closing price.

Darwin John, the Director of SHF Holdings Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Darwin John is holding 1,865,566 shares at $14,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.19 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SHF Holdings Inc stands at -370.60. The total capital return value is set at -3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -80.37, with -57.54 for asset returns.

Based on SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.74. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.