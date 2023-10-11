SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock Records -4.71% Quarterly Movement

The stock of SES AI Corporation (SES) has gone up by 21.20% for the week, with a 20.64% rise in the past month and a -4.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.94% for SES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.28% for SES stock, with a simple moving average of 4.04% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SES AI Corporation (SES) is $4.00, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 157.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SES on October 11, 2023 was 611.71K shares.

SES) stock’s latest price update

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES)’s stock price has plunge by 12.39relation to previous closing price of 2.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry participants like Carrier Global CARR, SES AI SES and Bel Fuse BELFB are benefiting from higher spending on advanced technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Continuing investments in data center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at 15.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +21.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 11,280 shares at the price of $2.13 back on Sep 18. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,543,076 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $24,072 using the latest closing price.

Gan Hong, the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Gan Hong is holding 451,273 shares at $109,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -15.95, with -14.39 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SES AI Corporation (SES) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.