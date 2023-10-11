ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is 80.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOW is 1.00.

The public float for NOW is 203.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On October 11, 2023, NOW’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.09 in comparison to its previous close of 564.43, however, the company has experienced a 3.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Growth stocks can deliver exceptional returns for long-term investors. While holding more risk, these stocks can comfortably surge past market indices and outperform them in the long run.

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has experienced a 3.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.86% drop in the past month, and a -0.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for NOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for NOW’s stock, with a 11.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $704 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $561.24. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Mastantuono Gina, who sale 386 shares at the price of $554.89 back on Oct 09. After this action, Mastantuono Gina now owns 9,102 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $214,188 using the latest closing price.

Bedi Christopher, the Chief Digital Information Ofc of ServiceNow Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $554.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bedi Christopher is holding 15,484 shares at $554,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Equity return is now at value 25.61, with 10.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.