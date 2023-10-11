Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Senstar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 36.21 in relation to its previous close of 1.16. However, the company has experienced a 41.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that RAMAT GAN, Israel, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m.

Senstar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNT is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNT is 13.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNT on October 11, 2023 was 19.58K shares.

SNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT) has seen a 41.07% increase in the past week, with a 31.67% rise in the past month, and a 31.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for SNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.67% for SNT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.96% for the last 200 days.

SNT Trading at 33.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.93%, as shares surge +35.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNT rose by +41.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1517. In addition, Senstar Technologies Ltd saw 25.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+60.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senstar Technologies Ltd stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.72. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 5.11 for asset returns.

Based on Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.