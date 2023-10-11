Semtech Corp. (SMTC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Semtech Corp. (SMTC) is $35.67, which is $12.27 above the current market price. The public float for SMTC is 63.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on October 11, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) has surged by 6.32 when compared to previous closing price of 22.01, but the company has seen a -6.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Semtech (SMTC) partners with Coherent to demonstrate FiberEdge 200G PAM4 MZM driver, deploying 200G per lane using advanced optics.

SMTC’s Market Performance

SMTC’s stock has fallen by -6.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.17% and a quarterly drop of -16.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Semtech Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for SMTC’s stock, with a -11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $30 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMTC Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.66. In addition, Semtech Corp. saw -18.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Rodensky Michael W, who sale 18,227 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Sep 28. After this action, Rodensky Michael W now owns 0 shares of Semtech Corp., valued at $464,788 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Paul V Jr, the Director of Semtech Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $24.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Walsh Paul V Jr is holding 20,888 shares at $496,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corp. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value -75.44, with -26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corp. (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 53.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.