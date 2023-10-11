Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) has decreased by -2.43 when compared to last closing price of 104.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Let’s see how Axis Capital (AXS) and Selective Insurance (SIGI) fare in terms of some of the key metrics.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIGI is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIGI is $103.00, which is -$1.77 below the current price. The public float for SIGI is 59.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIGI on October 11, 2023 was 220.67K shares.

SIGI’s Market Performance

SIGI stock saw an increase of -2.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.34% and a quarterly increase of 8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for SIGI’s stock, with a 3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIGI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SIGI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SIGI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $97 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIGI Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGI fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.53. In addition, Selective Insurance Group Inc. saw 15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIGI starting from Marchioni John J., who sale 2,976 shares at the price of $99.94 back on Aug 25. After this action, Marchioni John J. now owns 141,460 shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc., valued at $297,421 using the latest closing price.

Nicholson Cynthia S, the Director of Selective Insurance Group Inc., sale 3,020 shares at $101.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Nicholson Cynthia S is holding 16,746 shares at $306,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Selective Insurance Group Inc. stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 10.64, with 2.81 for asset returns.

Based on Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI), the company’s capital structure generated 21.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.85. Total debt to assets is 5.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.