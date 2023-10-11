Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) by analysts is $64.00, which is -$2.3 below the current market price. The public float for STX is 206.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of STX was 2.66M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

STX) stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 66.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-27 that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC ( STX, Financial) reported revenue of $1.6 billion, in line with expectations, and a non-GAAP loss of 18 cents per share, slightly better than the midpoint of the guided range. Total hard disk drive revenue declined 14% sequentially to $1.4 billion, primarily due to softer demand in the cloud nearline market.

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has experienced a 1.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month, and a 8.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for STX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for STX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.22. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw 26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from SCHUELKE KATHERINE, who sale 2,346 shares at the price of $64.39 back on Sep 18. After this action, SCHUELKE KATHERINE now owns 28,812 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $151,051 using the latest closing price.

SCHUELKE KATHERINE, the SVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 7,832 shares at $63.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that SCHUELKE KATHERINE is holding 28,812 shares at $494,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Equity return is now at value 2207.14, with -6.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.