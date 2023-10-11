Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 123.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-25 that It’s not often that you see a company whose main product comes with a price tag of over $2 million, but that’s the case with biotechs BioMarin Pharmaceutical NASDAQ: BMRN and Sarepta Therapeutics NASDAQ: SRPT, which are developing gene therapies. ‘

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is 0.88.

The public float for SRPT is 87.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRPT on October 11, 2023 was 918.47K shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT’s stock has seen a 2.00% increase for the week, with a 3.77% rise in the past month and a 13.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for SRPT’s stock, with a -0.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $139 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRPT Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.13. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Chambers Michael Andrew, who purchase 9,979 shares at the price of $109.47 back on Aug 14. After this action, Chambers Michael Andrew now owns 246,996 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,092,429 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, purchase 23,686 shares at $108.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 237,017 shares at $2,559,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Equity return is now at value -123.67, with -29.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.