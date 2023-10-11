Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s (REXR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, REXR stock has gone up by 2.94%, with a monthly decline of -8.32% and a quarterly plunge of -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.11% for REXR’s stock, with a -12.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by analysts is $61.58, which is $14.65 above the current market price. The public float for REXR is 205.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of REXR was 1.33M shares.

REXR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 48.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Interest rates have risen due to a stronger-than-expected economy and excess savings from pandemic stimulus. The jobs report was a blowout, sending interest rates soaring once more. REITs have fallen 30%, just like they did from 1972 to 1974. And for the rest of the decade, with interest rates climbing to 16%, REITs soared over 700%.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $70 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REXR Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.96. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw -11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 7,410 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 2,562 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $403,703 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, sale 35,505 shares at $55.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 50,862 shares at $1,986,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 3.09, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.