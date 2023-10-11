Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is above average at 26.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) is $19.40, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for RVLV is 40.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVLV on October 11, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has jumped by 1.17 compared to previous close of 14.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Investors interested in Internet – Commerce stocks are likely familiar with Zalando (ZLNDY) and Revolve Group (RVLV). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

RVLV’s Market Performance

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has experienced a 8.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.10% rise in the past month, and a -18.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for RVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.85% for RVLV’s stock, with a -26.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $19 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVLV Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 10.84, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 134.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.