Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has increased by 19.08 when compared to last closing price of 4.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.19.

The public float for RENB is 20.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on October 11, 2023 was 938.29K shares.

RENB’s Market Performance

The stock of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen a 13.85% increase in the past week, with a 43.89% rise in the past month, and a 795.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.36% for RENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.76% for RENB’s stock, with a 265.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENB Trading at 89.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares surge +58.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +696.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +270.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 402.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

Equity return is now at value -66.63, with -55.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.