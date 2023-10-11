Real-Time Update: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has seen a 5.85% increase in the past week, with a -14.73% drop in the past month, and a -28.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.56% for PLNT’s stock, with a -29.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is 1.35.

The public float for PLNT is 83.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLNT on October 11, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 47.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $62 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLNT Trading at -11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.47. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw -36.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $64.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 36,305 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $649,850 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc, sale 15 shares at $77.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,706 shares at $1,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.