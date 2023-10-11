Real-Time Update: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BKD stock has gone up by 12.53%, with a monthly gain of 5.36% and a quarterly surge of 8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.80% for BKD stock, with a simple moving average of 15.98% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) is $4.98, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for BKD is 168.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKD on October 11, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

BKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) has increased by 11.62 when compared to last closing price of 3.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Brookdale (BKD) has seen a continuous streak of 23 months of year-over-year increases in the weighted average occupancy level.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKD Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc saw 51.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Equity return is now at value -19.56, with -1.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.