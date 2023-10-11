Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RGF is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGF is $9.33, which is $6.9 above than the current price. The public float for RGF is 6.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume of RGF on October 11, 2023 was 98.62K shares.

RGF) stock’s latest price update

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF)’s stock price has plunge by -4.62relation to previous closing price of 3.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that The Real Good Food Company’s (RGF) focus on strategic platforms like Breaded Chicken, Global Entrees, and Breakfast resonates with consumers who are increasingly seeking healthier food options.

RGF’s Market Performance

RGF’s stock has fallen by -8.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.93% and a quarterly drop of -28.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for Real Good Food Company Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.32% for RGF stock, with a simple moving average of -29.06% for the last 200 days.

RGF Trading at -21.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Real Good Food Company Inc saw -53.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from Strand Equity Partners III, LL, who sale 1,880 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Strand Equity Partners III, LL now owns 0 shares of Real Good Food Company Inc, valued at $7,520 using the latest closing price.

Strand Equity Partners III, LL, the 10% Owner of Real Good Food Company Inc, sale 71,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Strand Equity Partners III, LL is holding 1,880 shares at $284,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.11 for the present operating margin

+9.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Real Good Food Company Inc stands at -7.76. The total capital return value is set at -45.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.24. Equity return is now at value -40.22, with -10.68 for asset returns.

Based on Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF), the company’s capital structure generated 309.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.57. Total debt to assets is 82.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.