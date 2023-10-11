RB Global Inc (RBA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) has increased by 1.05 when compared to last closing price of 66.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sameer Rathod – Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence Jim Kessler – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Steve Hansen – Raymond James Michael Doumet – Scotiabank Sabahat Khan – RBC Capital Markets John Healy – Northcoast Research Michael Feniger – Bank of America Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Maxim Sytchev – National Bank Financial Kevin Condon – Baird Larry De Maria – William Blair Operator Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today.

RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 72.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for RB Global Inc (RBA) by analysts is $72.33, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for RBA is 180.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of RBA was 1.59M shares.

RBA’s Market Performance

The stock of RB Global Inc (RBA) has seen a 9.09% increase in the past week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month, and a 11.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for RBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.34% for RBA’s stock, with a 14.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.89. In addition, RB Global Inc saw 18.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from O’Day Timothy J., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $65.52 back on Sep 14. After this action, O’Day Timothy J. now owns 1,500 shares of RB Global Inc, valued at $98,280 using the latest closing price.

CONCORS BARON, the Chief Product & Tech. Officer of RB Global Inc, sale 6,800 shares at $65.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that CONCORS BARON is holding 15,658 shares at $442,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 4.42, with 1.99 for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, RB Global Inc (RBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.