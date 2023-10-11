Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RANI is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) is $22.25, which is $21.3 above the current market price. The public float for RANI is 17.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% of that float. On October 11, 2023, RANI’s average trading volume was 40.35K shares.

RANI) stock’s latest price update

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI)’s stock price has increased by 12.43 compared to its previous closing price of 1.85. However, the company has seen a 6.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-04 that SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in August 2023. These conferences include:

RANI’s Market Performance

RANI’s stock has risen by 6.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.71% and a quarterly drop of -51.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.02% for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.61% for RANI’s stock, with a -56.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RANI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RANI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RANI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RANI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RANI Trading at -39.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RANI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -32.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RANI rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5100. In addition, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -64.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RANI starting from South Cone Investments Limited, who purchase 2,645 shares at the price of $3.98 back on May 12. After this action, South Cone Investments Limited now owns 6,866,389 shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $10,529 using the latest closing price.

South Cone Investments Limited, the 10% Owner of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 2,610 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that South Cone Investments Limited is holding 6,863,744 shares at $10,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RANI

The total capital return value is set at -56.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.91. Equity return is now at value -95.72, with -36.64 for asset returns.

Based on Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI), the company’s capital structure generated 81.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.05. Total debt to assets is 27.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.