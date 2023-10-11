Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PTIX stock has gone down by -48.73%, with a monthly decline of -50.97% and a quarterly plunge of -55.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.13% for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.18% for PTIX’s stock, with a -53.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) is $16.00, which is $15.12 above the current market price. The public float for PTIX is 3.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTIX on October 11, 2023 was 10.77K shares.

PTIX) stock’s latest price update

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTIX)’s stock price has decreased by -23.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a -48.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2022-04-26 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drug product candidates to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced will be presenting at the B. Riley Securities Neuro and Ophthalmology Virtual Investor Conference tomorrow, April 27, 2022.

PTIX Trading at -51.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.66%, as shares sank -49.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTIX fell by -48.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6262. In addition, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc saw -44.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTIX

The total capital return value is set at -40.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.40. Equity return is now at value -50.53, with -43.36 for asset returns.

Based on Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.