POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: PKX) is above average at 28.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.

The public float for PKX is 303.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PKX on October 11, 2023 was 355.05K shares.

PKX) stock’s latest price update

POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: PKX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.35 in comparison to its previous close of 96.82, however, the company has experienced a -5.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that While U.S. steelmakers are seeing firm demand across major end markets, lower steel prices are expected to be a drag on their third-quarter performance.

PKX’s Market Performance

PKX’s stock has fallen by -5.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.40% and a quarterly rise of 12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.97% for PKX’s stock, with a 16.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PKX Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKX fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.33. In addition, POSCO Holdings Inc ADR saw 70.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.71 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR stands at +3.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85.

Based on POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.