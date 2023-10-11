Phunware Inc (PHUN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a -2.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-08 that Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced that it has hired Mike Snavely as its new chief revenue officer, effective September 12, 2023. The enterprise cloud platform for mobile said Snavely served most recently as the general manager of Vidable AI and has held several revenue leadership and strategic business development roles in technology companies in Austin, Texas and San Mateo, California, including Mutual Mobile and Tile.

and a 36-month beta value of 10.30.

The public float for PHUN is 113.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.39% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of PHUN was 2.87M shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

The stock of Phunware Inc (PHUN) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a -29.66% drop in the past month, and a -55.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.57% for PHUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.21% for PHUN’s stock, with a -71.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at -36.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -28.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2016. In addition, Phunware Inc saw -77.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Manlunas Eric, who sale 25,188 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, Manlunas Eric now owns 50,000 shares of Phunware Inc, valued at $7,488 using the latest closing price.

Costello Ryan, the Director of Phunware Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Costello Ryan is holding 188,776 shares at $18,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -110.82, with -58.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phunware Inc (PHUN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.