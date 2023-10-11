Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO)’s stock price has increased by 56.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a 47.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-17 that PHIO surges on the FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for its lead product, PH-762, for the treatment of skin carcinomas.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHIO is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHIO is $6.00, which is $3.82 above the current price. The public float for PHIO is 2.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHIO on October 11, 2023 was 24.80K shares.

PHIO’s Market Performance

PHIO stock saw an increase of 47.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.80% and a quarterly increase of -21.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.20% for PHIO stock, with a simple moving average of -44.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO rose by +40.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5012. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp saw -51.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Bitterman Robert J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Jul 01. After this action, Bitterman Robert J now owns 19,211 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, valued at $2,840 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Robert J, the President & CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Bitterman Robert J is holding 18,211 shares at $2,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

The total capital return value is set at -68.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.62. Equity return is now at value -92.60, with -76.81 for asset returns.

Based on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.