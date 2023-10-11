Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is above average at 26.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is $121.48, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 322.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYX on October 11, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

The stock price of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has dropped by -0.61 compared to previous close of 119.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Paychex, Inc. provides human capital management solutions for small and medium sized businesses, simplifying HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance processes. Despite steady share prices, Paychex’s stock isn’t considered cheap, trading at nearly 25x forward non-GAAP earnings. Paychex faces substantial competition, including giants like ADP and innovative firms like Gusto.

PAYX’s Market Performance

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has experienced a 3.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.22% drop in the past month, and a -0.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for PAYX’s stock, with a 3.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $130 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.89. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 41,329 shares at the price of $115.79 back on Oct 06. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 19,800 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $4,785,485 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 45,810 shares at $124.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 19,800 shares at $5,724,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.50. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 14.98 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.