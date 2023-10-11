Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK)’s stock price has soared by 1.94 in relation to previous closing price of 11.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Sharply higher long-term borrowing costs for real estate during late summer have been a huge headwind for REIT operations and investment valuations. The demand for commercial real estate, especially office space, is being questioned with the appearance of stay-at-home living/work trends. However, things change. A slower economy into 2024 could reverse interest rates lower and pinpoint a bottom in REIT pessimism.

, and the 36-month beta value for PK is at 1.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PK is $15.67, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for PK is 210.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume for PK on October 11, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

The stock of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has seen a 3.60% increase in the past week, with a -7.07% drop in the past month, and a -11.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for PK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for PK’s stock, with a -5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.25. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 31,777 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $179,656 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Geoffrey, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Garrett Geoffrey is holding 33,604 shares at $35,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.32 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -1.14, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 111.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.