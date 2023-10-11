Outset Medical Inc (OM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) has decreased by -19.30 when compared to last closing price of 9.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Outset Medical, Inc. is commercializing a new hemodialysis machine for acute care and home settings. The company has reduced guidance due to pulling its TabloCart from the market to obtain 510(k) marketing clearance. Outset Medical’s financial trends show rising revenue, worsening operating income, and high cash burn.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Outset Medical Inc (OM) is $27.60, which is $14.78 above the current market price. The public float for OM is 48.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OM on October 11, 2023 was 585.72K shares.

OM’s Market Performance

The stock of Outset Medical Inc (OM) has seen a -21.72% decrease in the past week, with a -41.07% drop in the past month, and a -59.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for OM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.06% for OM’s stock, with a -60.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OM Trading at -41.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -38.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -21.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw -69.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Ahmed Nabeel, who sale 545 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Ahmed Nabeel now owns 89,171 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $7,417 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc, sale 3,028 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 406,461 shares at $45,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -69.08, with -46.28 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.