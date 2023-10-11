Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 11.09x. The 36-month beta value for OMC is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMC is $93.32, which is $20.17 above than the current price. The public float for OMC is 195.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume of OMC on October 11, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has increased by 0.51 when compared to last closing price of 74.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) will publish its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review such financial results on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, starting at 4:30 p.m.

OMC’s Market Performance

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has experienced a 3.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.22% drop in the past month, and a -20.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for OMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for OMC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.87. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw -7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 467 shares at the price of $80.24 back on Aug 16. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,591 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $37,472 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Jonathan B., the CEO, Omnicom Digital of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $94.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Nelson Jonathan B. is holding 121,347 shares at $2,367,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 46.37, with 5.56 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.