Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)’s stock price has increased by 18.98 compared to its previous closing price of 3.74. However, the company has seen a 22.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-06-09 that Odyssey Marine is involved in a long-lasting litigation saga with Mexico. Though the case for OMEX looks compelling, the market clearly disagrees with this.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMEX is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OMEX is $7.50, which is $3.05 above the current price. The public float for OMEX is 19.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMEX on October 11, 2023 was 71.21K shares.

OMEX’s Market Performance

OMEX stock saw an increase of 22.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.67% and a quarterly increase of 16.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.17% for OMEX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.92% for the last 200 days.

OMEX Trading at 16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +18.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX rose by +22.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Abbott John, who sale 16,922 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 06. After this action, Abbott John now owns 0 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., valued at $51,274 using the latest closing price.

Abbott John, the Director of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., sale 42,216 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Abbott John is holding 16,922 shares at $128,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.99 for the present operating margin

-641.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. stands at -1733.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 108.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.