Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is 1.17.

The average price predicted by analysts for OCUL is $13.13, which is $9.88 above the current price. The public float for OCUL is 75.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCUL on October 11, 2023 was 720.12K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) has dropped by -3.69 compared to previous close of 2.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that Shanghai Everest Medicines acquired China/Asian rights to a novel therapy for autoimmune diseases from Kezar Life Sciences of South San Francisco in a deal worth $132.5 million. Once again, a big pharma has returned partnership rights for BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 candidate to the China company. Shanghai AffaMed Therapeutics has treated the first patient in a China Phase III registrational study that will test the efficacy and safety of Dextenza as a therapy for ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.

OCUL’s Market Performance

OCUL’s stock has fallen by -0.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.14% and a quarterly drop of -40.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.86% for OCUL’s stock, with a -42.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCUL Trading at -25.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -25.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc saw -2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Aug 30. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 6,500 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, valued at $24,765 using the latest closing price.

Ozden Rabia Gurses, the Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, sale 832 shares at $4.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Ozden Rabia Gurses is holding 100,531 shares at $4,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.74 for the present operating margin

+91.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc stands at -137.95. The total capital return value is set at -63.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.37. Equity return is now at value -263.41, with -61.38 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 181.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.