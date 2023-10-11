NovoCure Ltd’s (NVCR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has gone up by 0.72% for the week, with a -24.79% drop in the past month and a -61.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.32% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.76% for NVCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -72.54% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) is $32.67, which is $19.76 above the current market price. The public float for NVCR is 96.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVCR on October 11, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

NVCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) has jumped by 5.84 compared to previous close of 14.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that NovoCure doesn’t have any direct competitors for its anti-cancer device. The product could see its indications expanded into various other niches.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVCR Trading at -33.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.85. In addition, NovoCure Ltd saw -78.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Cordova Ashley, who sale 883 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Sep 01. After this action, Cordova Ashley now owns 99,650 shares of NovoCure Ltd, valued at $19,265 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Ltd, sale 294 shares at $21.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 209,825 shares at $6,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.53 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Ltd stands at -17.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -40.67, with -15.02 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.