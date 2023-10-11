Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) by analysts is $51.00, which is $10.87 above the current market price. The public float for NOG is 85.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.63% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of NOG was 1.33M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NOG) stock’s latest price update

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG)’s stock price has plunge by -4.69relation to previous closing price of 40.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-11 that Uncovering the next big thing in the stock markets can be akin to finding hidden treasure in the desert. Beyond the household names and Wall Street giants, diamonds are under the sand, poised for exponential growth and remarkable returns.

NOG’s Market Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has seen a 3.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.24% decline in the past month and a 9.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for NOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for NOG’s stock, with a 13.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOG Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.58. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 26.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from O’GRADY NICHOLAS L., who sale 28,950 shares at the price of $39.96 back on Oct 09. After this action, O’GRADY NICHOLAS L. now owns 147,697 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $1,156,842 using the latest closing price.

Evans James B., the Chief Technical Officer of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 630 shares at $39.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Evans James B. is holding 39,357 shares at $25,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.47 for the present operating margin

+66.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 77.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value 157.68, with 42.22 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 53.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.