NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has seen a 7.69% increase in the past week, with a 4.94% gain in the past month, and a 3.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for NTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.09% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of 14.97% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) is above average at 18.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) is $895.52, which is -$8.16 below the current market price. The public float for NTES is 625.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTES on October 11, 2023 was 907.25K shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has increased by 2.25 when compared to last closing price of 104.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that It’s been a challenging year for the Chinese markets with the Shanghai (SSE Composite Index) declining by 6%. Macroeconomic headwinds have played spoilsport.

NTES Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.55. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 15.32 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.