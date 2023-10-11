Netapp Inc (NTAP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is above average at 13.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netapp Inc (NTAP) is $80.78, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 208.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTAP on October 11, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 76.03, however, the company has experienced a 1.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Undeniably, the innovation space has been the darling of Wall Street, although shifting sands may prompt a discussion about tech dividend stocks. The tech-centric Nasdaq Composite index gained over 29% since the start of the year, well above the benchmark S&P 500’s performance of under 13% during the same period.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has risen by 1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.22% and a quarterly drop of -1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Netapp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for NTAP’s stock, with a 9.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTAP Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.04. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $75.70 back on Oct 02. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 81,659 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $1,665,413 using the latest closing price.

NEVENS THOMAS MICHAEL, the Director of Netapp Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $75.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that NEVENS THOMAS MICHAEL is holding 14,789 shares at $530,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 158.04, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.