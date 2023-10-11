Masco Corp.’s (MAS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MAS stock has gone up by 1.90%, with a monthly decline of -7.08% and a quarterly plunge of -10.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Masco Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for MAS’s stock, with a -1.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MAS is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAS is $68.20, which is $15.9 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for MAS on October 11, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

MAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) has surged by 0.80 when compared to previous closing price of 52.21, but the company has seen a 1.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that The housing market is in a tricky spot right now. Higher interest rates are causing problems and distortions in the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.52. In addition, Masco Corp. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sale 41,200 shares at the price of $61.13 back on Jul 28. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 31,995 shares of Masco Corp., valued at $2,518,580 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corp., sale 188,040 shares at $59.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 200,305 shares at $11,238,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corp. stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Masco Corp. (MAS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.