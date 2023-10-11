Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has increased by 1.31 when compared to last closing price of 18.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Manulife Financial Corporation’s Q2-2023 results showed strong core earnings, with earnings per share up 9% YoY. The company’s valuation is considered undervalued, trading at 7.3X earnings and 1.1X book value. We examine our last preferred share idea and give you a new one.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) is 8.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MFC is 1.08.

The average price recommended by analysts for Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) is $21.21, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On October 11, 2023, MFC’s average trading volume was 3.26M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC’s stock has seen a 4.88% increase for the week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month and a -0.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for Manulife Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for MFC’s stock, with a -2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFC Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.61. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.