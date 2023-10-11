LKQ Corp’s (LKQ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of LKQ Corp (LKQ) has gone up by 5.48% for the week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month and a -13.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for LKQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.18% for LKQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LKQ Corp (LKQ) is $67.13, which is $15.92 above the current market price. The public float for LKQ is 265.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on October 11, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

LKQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has jumped by 1.81 compared to previous close of 50.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.67. In addition, LKQ Corp saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Zarcone Dominick P, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $51.74 back on Sep 05. After this action, Zarcone Dominick P now owns 495,004 shares of LKQ Corp, valued at $1,655,610 using the latest closing price.

Divitto Meg, the Director of LKQ Corp, sale 2,300 shares at $54.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Divitto Meg is holding 15,607 shares at $124,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+38.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corp stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.08. Equity return is now at value 17.41, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corp (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 32.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LKQ Corp (LKQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.