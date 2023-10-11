Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Stock Sees a11.64 Increase

In the past week, LICY stock has gone up by 0.93%, with a monthly decline of -30.04% and a quarterly plunge of -45.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.22% for LICY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.42% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LICY is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) is $7.14, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 121.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.29% of that float. On October 11, 2023, LICY’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

LICY) stock’s latest price update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.64 compared to its previous closing price of 2.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that The labor dispute between the Big Three incumbent automakers and their workers continues to intensify. Meanwhile, bond yields have come down very recently, a dynamic that helps the EV segment.

LICY Trading at -26.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -31.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -31.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Equity return is now at value -29.32, with -17.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.