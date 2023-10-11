The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
ATHA

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Stock Sees a11.64 Increase

/ Hot Stocks / By

In the past week, LICY stock has gone up by 0.93%, with a monthly decline of -30.04% and a quarterly plunge of -45.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.22% for LICY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LICY is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free

The average price recommended by analysts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) is $7.14, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 121.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.29% of that float. On October 11, 2023, LICY’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

LICY) stock’s latest price update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.64 compared to its previous closing price of 2.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that The labor dispute between the Big Three incumbent automakers and their workers continues to intensify. Meanwhile, bond yields have come down very recently, a dynamic that helps the EV segment.

LICY Trading at -26.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -31.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -31.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Equity return is now at value -29.32, with -17.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​