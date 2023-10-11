Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LSCC is $101.60, which is $20.01 above the current price. The public float for LSCC is 136.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on October 11, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has soared by 3.04 in relation to previous closing price of 79.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Tech stocks have had a solid 2023, with the large-cap firms putting in especially strong numbers year-to-date (YTD). However, there are problems on the horizon.

LSCC’s Market Performance

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has experienced a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.78% drop in the past month, and a -14.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for LSCC’s stock, with a -3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $95 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSCC Trading at -7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.95. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw 26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $83.53 back on Sep 21. After this action, ABRAMS ROBIN ANN now owns 10,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $835,263 using the latest closing price.

Luther Sherri R, the SVP, CFO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 7,500 shares at $90.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Luther Sherri R is holding 127,810 shares at $680,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 40.53, with 27.38 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.