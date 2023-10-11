Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49.

The public float for KD is 225.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of KD was 1.83M shares.

KD) stock’s latest price update

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD)’s stock price has soared by 0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 15.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Invest in stocks like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX), ImmunoGen (IMGN), Inari Medical (NARI) and Kyndryl Holdings (KD) for superb earnings acceleration.

KD’s Market Performance

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has seen a 4.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.75% decline in the past month and a 18.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for KD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for KD’s stock, with a 9.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc saw 39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Keinan Elly, who purchase 23,800 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Nov 09. After this action, Keinan Elly now owns 651,309 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc, valued at $218,812 using the latest closing price.

Schroeter Martin J, the Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl Holdings Inc, purchase 109,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Schroeter Martin J is holding 1,191,833 shares at $1,055,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Equity return is now at value -75.39, with -10.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.