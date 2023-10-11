KT Corporation ADR’s (KT) Stock: A 1.67% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of KT Corporation ADR (KT) has gone up by 2.53% for the week, with a 6.43% rise in the past month and a 6.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.16% for KT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for KT’s stock, with a 2.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KT is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KT is $16.09, which is $3.49 above the current price. The public float for KT is 486.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KT on October 11, 2023 was 810.78K shares.

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 12.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that KT’s positives are that a new CEO is expected to be formally appointed soon and the company did a good job managing costs in Q2. The key negatives relating to KT are that the company’s future earnings and dividends could potentially miss expectations. I have a Neutral view of KT Corporation stock as an investment candidate, considering both positives and negatives relating to the stock.

KT Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.41. In addition, KT Corporation ADR saw -6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation ADR stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.24. Equity return is now at value 7.67, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation ADR (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 67.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.22. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KT Corporation ADR (KT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.