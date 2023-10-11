Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.47relation to previous closing price of 19.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-10-06 that American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Koninklijke Philips (PHG) sank in early trading on Friday as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled the Netherlands-based health tech firm’s handling of a recall of sleep apnea devices was not sufficient.

, and the 36-month beta value for PHG is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PHG is $20.37, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for PHG is 919.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for PHG on October 11, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has seen a -2.19% decrease in the past week, with a -10.25% drop in the past month, and a -15.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for PHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.27% for PHG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.44% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.13. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw 33.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83. Equity return is now at value -14.68, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.