Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, JMIA stock has gone down by -5.04%, with a monthly decline of -9.28% and a quarterly plunge of -39.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for JMIA’s stock, with a -21.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for JMIA is at 2.66.

The average price suggested by analysts for JMIA is $3.00, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for JMIA is 100.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.53% of that float. The average trading volume for JMIA on October 11, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

JMIA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) has dropped by -4.35 compared to previous close of 2.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Jumia faces challenges due to high inflation and a restricted supply of goods, impacting consumer spending on its platform. Jumia is also pulling away from activities with questionable economics, negatively impacting growth. While Jumia’s profitability has improved on the back of cost-cutting measures, a return to steady consumer growth is necessary for long-term success.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at -15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares sank -6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw -17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.15 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stands at -107.37. The total capital return value is set at -73.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -83.99, with -46.55 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.