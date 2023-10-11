John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for WLY is 41.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of WLY was 445.86K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

WLY) stock’s latest price update

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.63 in comparison to its previous close of 34.63, however, the company has experienced a -12.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-30 that The article lists companies expected to increase dividends in the coming week, compiled from the “U.S. Dividend Champions” spreadsheet and NASDAQ data. All companies listed have at least five years of consistent dividend growth. The list includes companies such as John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc., Sysco Corporation, and Universal Corporation. The article also provides various metrics related to these companies, including their forward yield, ex-dividend date, increase percent, and streak category.

WLY’s Market Performance

WLY’s stock has fallen by -12.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.98% and a quarterly drop of -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for John Wiley & Sons Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.99% for WLY’s stock, with a -18.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLY Trading at -14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLY fell by -12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.17. In addition, John Wiley & Sons Inc. saw -22.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLY starting from Dobson David C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $31.66 back on Jun 26. After this action, Dobson David C now owns 7,952 shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc., valued at $94,995 using the latest closing price.

WILEY DEBORAH E, the 10% Owner of John Wiley & Sons Inc., purchase 1,800 shares at $38.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that WILEY DEBORAH E is holding 25,156 shares at $70,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for John Wiley & Sons Inc. stands at +0.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.87. Equity return is now at value -5.66, with -1.86 for asset returns.

Based on John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY), the company’s capital structure generated 85.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.22. Total debt to assets is 28.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.