Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) has gone up by 5.76% for the week, with a -9.22% drop in the past month and a -14.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.27% for ITCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for ITCI’s stock, with a -3.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.03.

The public float for ITCI is 93.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume for ITCI on October 11, 2023 was 652.20K shares.

ITCI) stock’s latest price update

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.83 in comparison to its previous close of 54.29, however, the company has experienced a 5.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITCI Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.30. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Mates Sharon, who sale 44,413 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Sep 19. After this action, Mates Sharon now owns 1,050,309 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, valued at $2,405,852 using the latest closing price.

Mates Sharon, the Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sale 55,587 shares at $53.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Mates Sharon is holding 1,094,722 shares at $2,988,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -27.74, with -24.17 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.