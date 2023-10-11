Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 62.71% gain in the past month, and a 67.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for ICPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.21% for ICPT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.93% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) is above average at 2.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) is $18.30, which is -$0.33 below the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 33.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 36.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICPT on October 11, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

ICPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 18.63. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Intercept (ICPT) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICPT Trading at 51.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.56%, as shares surge +57.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 50.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -61.20. The total capital return value is set at -17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.70.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 357.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 60.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.