Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) is above average at 37.62x. The 36-month beta value for IR is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IR is $75.76, which is $9.31 above than the current price. The public float for IR is 403.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of IR on October 11, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 64.10. However, the company has experienced a 2.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Ingersoll Rand (IR) benefits from strength in the Industrial Technologies & Services unit, driven by solid demand and higher orders. IR’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

IR’s Market Performance

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has seen a 2.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.77% decline in the past month and a -2.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for IR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for IR’s stock, with a 6.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.37. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Kini Vikram, who sale 169,153 shares at the price of $69.43 back on Sep 06. After this action, Kini Vikram now owns 47,917 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $11,744,896 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, sale 27,169 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 73,877 shares at $1,765,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 7.56, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.