Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, IMMX stock has gone down by -19.74%, with a monthly gain of 28.87% and a quarterly surge of 57.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.47% for Immix Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.36% for IMMX’s stock, with a 61.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) is $14.00, which is $7.34 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 5.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMMX on October 11, 2023 was 187.04K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 3.87. However, the company has seen a -19.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Immix (IMMX) gets ODD designation in the United States for lead candidate NXC-201 for the treatment of amyloid light chain (AL) Amyloidosis.

IMMX Trading at 41.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.14%, as shares surge +31.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX fell by -19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc saw 59.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Hsu Jason, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hsu Jason now owns 757,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc, valued at $17,396 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 750,000 shares at $25,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -65.74 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.