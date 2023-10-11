Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX)’s stock price has plunge by 13.18relation to previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tony Sklar – SVP, IR Alf Poor – CEO Scott Morrison – CFO Robin Mackie – COO Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, everyone to the Ideanomics Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Mr.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDEX is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IDEX is $30387.50, which is $30385.01 above the current price. The public float for IDEX is 11.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on October 11, 2023 was 465.13K shares.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX’s stock has seen a 14.22% increase for the week, with a 16.90% rise in the past month and a -79.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.73% for Ideanomics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.83% for IDEX’s stock, with a -77.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDEX Trading at -43.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Ideanomics Inc saw -87.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc stands at -258.27. The total capital return value is set at -52.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.08. Equity return is now at value -160.78, with -86.06 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics Inc (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.