Humana Inc. (HUM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has decreased by -1.38 when compared to last closing price of 500.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-11 that Humana CEO Bruce Broussard will step down in the second half of 2024 after more than a decade at the helm, the insurer said on Wednesday and named healthcare veteran Jim Rechtin as his successor.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HUM is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for HUM is $583.55, which is $88.05 above the current market price. The public float for HUM is 123.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume for HUM on October 11, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

HUM’s Market Performance

HUM’s stock has seen a 1.59% increase for the week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month and a 16.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for Humana Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.13% for HUM stock, with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $540 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUM Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $489.09. In addition, Humana Inc. saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Diamond Susan M, who sale 4,156 shares at the price of $526.28 back on May 04. After this action, Diamond Susan M now owns 3,931 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $2,187,226 using the latest closing price.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D, the President & CEO of Humana Inc., sale 17,575 shares at $505.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that BROUSSARD BRUCE D is holding 70,040 shares at $8,890,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc. (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 76.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.43. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Humana Inc. (HUM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.