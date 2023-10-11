HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 487.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that As the curtain fell on September, the stock market lamented its losses. The three major indexes ended last month firmly in the red.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HubSpot Inc (HUBS) is $601.54, which is $133.74 above the current market price. The public float for HUBS is 47.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBS on October 11, 2023 was 494.27K shares.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HUBS’s stock has seen a 0.40% increase for the week, with a -13.75% drop in the past month and a -13.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for HubSpot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.09% for HUBS’s stock, with a 4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $695 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUBS Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $489.78. In addition, HubSpot Inc saw 61.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Bueker Kathryn, who sale 604 shares at the price of $489.17 back on Oct 03. After this action, Bueker Kathryn now owns 35,217 shares of HubSpot Inc, valued at $295,459 using the latest closing price.

Halligan Brian, the Executive Chair of HubSpot Inc, sale 8,500 shares at $506.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Halligan Brian is holding 569,876 shares at $4,305,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -20.91, with -8.17 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HubSpot Inc (HUBS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.