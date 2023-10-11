HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) is $62.54, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for DINO is 159.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DINO on October 11, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.40relation to previous closing price of 52.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that URBN, MPTI and DINO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 9, 2023.

DINO’s Market Performance

HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) has experienced a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.35% drop in the past month, and a 16.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for DINO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.20% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of 8.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DINO Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.88. In addition, HF Sinclair Corp. saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Jennings Michael, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $56.85 back on Sep 26. After this action, Jennings Michael now owns 132,859 shares of HF Sinclair Corp., valued at $2,842,500 using the latest closing price.

Pompa Valerie, the EVP, Operations of HF Sinclair Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $56.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Pompa Valerie is holding 20,217 shares at $284,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corp. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.76. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 12.74 for asset returns.

Based on HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.70. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.